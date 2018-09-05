Consumer Technology Association (CTA):

WHAT: CES Unveiled Amsterdam is a sneak peek into the innovation that is showcased at CES, the largest and most influential technology event on the planet. CES Unveiled Amsterdam is set to debut the Executive Forum on Innovation, a speaker series headlining tech industry thought leaders and government officials as they discuss the latest trends and innovations from the Netherlands and its surrounding countries. The Netherlands, considered a hotbed for smart city, solar and environment technologies, is well positioned to demonstrate how resiliency technology can keep its critical infrastructure running in times of crisis. The Executive Forum will encompass these exciting innovations, with programming focused on how technology is helping to overcome the world's toughest challenges. The Tabletop Exhibition and Networking Session features groundbreaking innovations from companies both large and small. WHO: Hear from Prince Constantijn of StartupDelta, Corinne Virgeux of CODAM, Sjaak Deckers of GTX Medical, Ben van Berkel of UNStudio and more as they share their insights on emerging trends in the industry, including artificial intelligence (AI), energy environment, mobility, and resiliency and smart cities. Maithreyi Seetharaman, Co-Chair of Fortune Magazine's 'Most Powerful Women International,' will emcee the event. As part of the Forum, an exclusive look at what's to come at CES 2019 will be presented by Consumer Technology Association (CTA) executives Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Karen Chupka, EVP, CES and Steve Koenig, VP, market research. CES Unveiled Amsterdam will feature exclusive announcements from the CES Innovation Awards, the official awards program of CES 2019, celebrating outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The honored products of 2019 will be announced for the very first time and a selection of European honorees will be on display during this year's awards. Nearly 80 exhibitors including Effect AI, Expivi, Gemvision, House of Haptics, Jamzone, Scalys and Volvareo B.V., will display their innovations across wearables, AI, robotics, health and fitness, mobility and more at the Tabletop Exhibition and Networking Reception. Mona Keijzer, Dutch State Secretary for Economic Affairs Climate Policy, will open the Pitch Presentation during the Tabletop Exhibition which will showcase leading European startups' breakthrough products and services and how they are changing the technology landscape for the better. WHEN: September 27, 2018 10 AM 5 PM WHERE: Beurs van Berlage Damrak 243, 1012 ZJ Amsterdam, Netherlands FULL SCHEDULE: You can find the full schedule for CES Unveiled Amsterdam online at CES.tech. REGISTRATION DETAILS: Don't miss out on the opportunity to witness Europe's latest tech innovations. Register to attend CES Unveiled Amsterdam today at CES.tech.

CES is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is the trade association representing the $377 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best-known brands enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.

