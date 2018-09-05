Optimizely Announces Keynote Speakers for Opticon Europe 2018 in London

LONDON, September 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Hear from Sky, MoneySuperMarket.com and Rory Sutherland at Opticon Europe on the trends that will drive innovation and competitive advantage in customer experience

Optimizely, the world's leader in digital experience optimization, has unveiled the keynote speaker lineup for Opticon Europe 2018 in London, the premier event designed to bring together the world's digital leaders pushing the boundaries of digital experience optimization. To inspire leaders to embrace creative experimentation, this year's theme is "Architects of the Digital Future." Following the success of Opticon in Las Vegas, Optimizely is taking the premier event in digital experimentation to Europe. Attendees will hear from the people at the forefront of driving business transformation, learning the value of a culture of experimentation and taking a customer-centric approach to business.

Opticon Europe 2018 will take place at Kings Place, London, on October 16, 2018. Distinguished industry figures and business leaders will come together to discuss the true business value behind experimentation, and how businesses can accelerate innovation through replacing digital guesswork with evidence-based results.

Alongside the Optimizely executive leadership team, Abdul Mullick, Head of Digital Transformation at Sky, will join the stage as a keynote speaker. A business transformation expert with over 15 years of leadership experience, Abdul will be sharing how and why his team is building a culture of experimentation.

In addition to Abdul, Optimizely's inspirational customer, Manish Gajria, product director at MoneySuperMarket.com, will be taking to the stage to discuss how he has brought his team's organisational culture in line with modern digital business. Prior to taking on his current role, Manish honed his digital product craft at Hotels.com and Expedia, where he uncovered the power of experiment-led product development.

Opticon's closing keynote is confirmed as the self-styled 'Cinderella of Advertising', Rory Sutherland, Vice Chairman of Ogilvy UK. Rory's insight into technology and the future of advertising carved him the reputation of being ahead of the curve. His understanding of the possibilities of digital technology and the Internet powered his rise to his current standing as a leading light in the world of internet and social media through his blog at Campaign's Brand Republic site, his column "The Wiki Man" at The Spectator and his robust Twitter account. His incredible career in advertising, marketing and branding makes him a brilliant speaker to cover these topics in a keynote.

Now an established part of the industry's global events calendar Opticon brings together over 300 of the most influential change makers transforming businesses' today with the power of experimentation. More details on the Opticon 2018 speakers and talk tracks are available now. To register to attend, visit here.

View the Opticon 2018 agenda here.

About Optimizely

Optimizely is the world's leader in digital experience optimization, allowing businesses to dramatically drive up the value of their digital products, commerce and campaigns through its best in class experimentation software platform. By replacing digital guesswork with evidence-based results, Optimizely enables product and marketing professionals to accelerate innovation, lower the risk of new features, and drive up the return on investment from digital by up to 10X. Over 26 of the Fortune 100 companies choose Optimizely to power their global digital experiences. Optimizely's impressive customer list includes BBC, IBM, Missguided, Sky, Tesco, NS&I and many more global enterprises.

