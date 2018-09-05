Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded owner's engineer services assignment for Shuqaiq Phase 3 Water Transmission System, Saudi Arabia

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 5 September 2018 at 10:00 am (CET)

The Saline Water Conversion Company (SWCC) has awarded Pöyry with the owner's engineer services assignment for the Shuqaiq Phase 3 Water Transmission System in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Shuqaiq Phase 3 Water Transmission System (WTS) is composed of three packages:

Package B1: Pipeline for Shuqaiq - Majardah WTS (SMWTS);

Package B2: Pipeline for Pipelaying for Shuqaiq - Abha WTS (SAWTS-3), Shuqaiq - Samta WTS (SSWTS-3) and Baysh Dam - Shuqaiq WTS (BSWTS);

Package C: Construction of Pumping Stations PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, PSQ, PSJ, PS-TI and PSU.

Besides the complexity of having several EPC Contractors working on the project's three different packages, the Shuqaiq WTS is one of the most complex water transmission systems in the Kingdom: on its route from the Shuqaiq 3 desalination plant on the Red Sea coast, the pumped water has to overcome a positive gradient of more than 2000 m as well as cut through several mountains by means of tunnels; hence, converting this project is an exceptionally challenging hydraulic and tunnelling engineering exercise. The total water transmission capacity of Shuqaiq Phase 3 WTS, once integrated with Shuqaiq Phase 4 WTS, will be of 650 000 m3/day.

Pöyry's scope includes Review of Contractor's Engineering Services and Supervision of Construction, Erection and Commissioning.

"Pöyry has a long-standing relationship with SWCC going back more than 30 years. As one of the world's leading desalination and water transmission engineering companies, Pöyry is proud to support SWCC in this important and vital project that will transport the required water needs to the people of Majardah, Abha and Samta" says Jose Carmona, Pöyry's Head of Thermal Power and Renewable Energy in the Middle East.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order will be recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H2/2018.

For more information, please contact:

Jose Carmona

Regional Director Middle East - Thermal Power & Renewable Energy

Pöyry

+41 76 356 2168

jose.carmona@poyry.com (mailto:jose.carmona@poyry.com)

Did you know? Pöyry provides services at Ras Al Khair - the largest combined power and desalination plant in the world - converting more than 1 billion litres of seawater into potable water each day.

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

In 2018 Pöyry is proud to be celebrating its 60th Anniversary, together with employees, clients and partners.

Visit our website at www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Poyryplc) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/poyry) | Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PoyryPlc) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/PoyryPlc/)

