SK last day L&S- Indikation Bawag Group BG 39.20 (04.09.) 39.76/ 39.87 1.57% 09:56:07 OMV OMV 45.79 (04.09.) 46.14/ 46.17 0.80% 09:56:27 Lenzing LNZ 103.00 (04.09.) 103.55/ 103.85 0.68% 09:53:32 SBO SBO 96.85 (04.09.) 97.20/ 97.45 0.49% 09:54:36 Andritz ANDR 50.00 (04.09.) 50.04/ 50.25 0.29% 09:56:43 AT&S ATS 22.25 (04.09.) 22.05/ 22.13 -0.73% 09:55:49 RBI RBI 24.68 (04.09.) 24.42/ 24.51 -0.86% 09:56:47 Österreichische Post POST 37.68 (04.09.) 37.29/ 37.40 -0.89% 09:56:13 Porr POS 26.75 (04.09.) 26.31/ 26.53 -1.24% 09:50:47 voestalpine VOE 38.26 (04.09.) 37.75/ 37.81 -1.25% 09:56:43 About: boerse-social.com liefert auf Basis der L&S-Indikationen...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...