Modified Starch Market Size Worth $15.35 Billion By 2024 | CAGR 6.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global modified starch market size is expected to reach USD 15.35 billion by 2024, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Rising adoption of convenience food coupled with huge demand from Asia Pacific are likely to augment market development. Growing consumer consciousness regarding health and nutrition along with high preference for healthy appetite are expected to further driver market expansion. Surging requirement for natural sweeteners in energy drinks and non-carbonated soft drinks will boost penetration of modified starch over the forecast period.

Companies are spending heavily on research and development for manufacturing water-soluble modified starches. This has resulted in dynamic market conditions. In recent times, there has been a significant rise in product innovation to enhance product portfolio, to gain access to markets, and to avail synergetic benefits. As a result, companies focus on increasing their presence across the value chain by integrating and diversifying product portfolios. Companies such as Cargill, Inc.; Ingredion Incorporated; and Roquette Frères are integrating at different levels of value chain.

Technological advancements in India, China, and Brazil to develop innovative products are expected to create new growth opportunities. Strong support from governments to promote natural ingredients will open new business avenues over the next seven years. The global market for modified starch is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period on account of numerous applications including food and beverage, paper, pharmaceuticals, textile, and other applications such as coatings, adhesives and biodegradable polymers.

Rising application in textile industry is expected to drive the global modified starch market in near future. The product is used as a thickening agent in the paper industry. Increasing uses such as starch graft copolymers, starch esters, starch ethers, and cationic starches, will result in improved penetration in the textile industry. These starches are used in printing and finishing textile applications and have substituted polyvinyl alcohol.

The global modified starch market generated USD 8.96 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to ascend at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period

Cationic starch is expected to be the fastest growing product segment on account of increasing penetration in paper and textile industry

Several companies such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Avebe, Roquette Group, and Ingredion Incorporated are investing heavily in research and development

Key market players include Cargill Foods, ADM, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, and Roquette. Strong market presence of Cargill Foods in food and beverage and animal feed is expected help in maintaining its substantial share in future.

Grand View Research has segmented the global modified starch market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Modified Starch Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024) Starch Esters and Ethers Resistant Starch Cationic Starch Pre-gelatinized Starch Others

Modified Starch Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024) Food and Beverage Paper Pharmaceutical Textile Others

Modified Starch Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024) North America U.S. Europe Germany Asia Pacific China India Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



