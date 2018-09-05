5 September 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that on 4 September 2018 it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 491.343p. The highest price paid per share was 495.150p and the lowest price paid per share was 488.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0188% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased 39,964,605 of its 1p ordinary shares and, following the subdivision of shares on 31 August 2018, it has purchased 170,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p. In aggregate, restating the previously purchased shares for the 10:1 subdivision, 399,816,050 ordinary shares have been purchased since 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 902,777,500. Rightmove holds 16,460,530 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

