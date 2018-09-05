sprite-preloader
London, September 5

5 September 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that on 4 September 2018 it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 491.343p. The highest price paid per share was 495.150p and the lowest price paid per share was 488.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0188% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased 39,964,605 of its 1p ordinary shares and, following the subdivision of shares on 31 August 2018, it has purchased 170,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p. In aggregate, restating the previously purchased shares for the 10:1 subdivision, 399,816,050 ordinary shares have been purchased since 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 902,777,500. Rightmove holds 16,460,530 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Sandra Odell 01908 712 058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transaction
1090495 09:34:56
915495 09:34:56
1792495 09:34:56
625494 09:49:28
915494 09:49:28
480494 09:49:28
1683494 09:53:49
1628494 09:59:08
41494 09:59:08
154494 09:59:08
467494 09:59:08
1065494 09:59:08
1733494 10:08:16
1518494 10:09:07
419494 10:09:07
744494 10:09:07
57494 10:11:49
1945494 10:12:10
245494 10:12:47
6494 10:13:07
604494 10:13:14
355494 10:13:18
280494 10:14:13
85494 10:15:10
271495 10:15:36
99495 10:15:55
265495 10:15:55
265495 10:15:55
265495 10:15:55
265495 10:15:55
265495 10:15:55
180495 10:15:59
65495 10:16:09
1944495 10:16:32
678495 10:17:59
325495 10:17:59
827495 10:17:59
964495 10:18:12
160495 10:18:19
1091495 10:18:19
1640494 10:20:27
183494 10:21:26
1271494 10:25:01
110494 10:27:19
161494 10:27:25
106494 10:27:25
1654494 10:27:43
1674494 10:34:33
462494 10:34:35
68494 10:34:45
203494 10:34:52
200494 10:34:52
144494 10:34:57
332494 10:40:48
618494 10:40:48
339494 10:40:48
618494 10:40:48
1670493 10:45:52
556493 10:51:00
222494 10:54:30
1558494 10:54:30
1067493 10:56:28
234493 10:57:49
431493 10:57:51
227493 10:57:51
100492 11:05:31
1091492 11:05:31
397492 11:06:36
203492 11:06:36
1991492 11:12:15
52492 11:20:10
17492 11:20:17
1907492 11:21:43
184492 11:28:06
338492 11:28:06
338492 11:28:06
1855492 11:34:19
172492 11:36:30
1862492 11:36:30
1190492 11:50:40
685492 11:50:53
19492 11:50:53
319492 11:51:08
1569492 11:51:08
1706492 12:02:32
1662491 12:02:53
2037490 12:15:22
200490 12:18:19
232490 12:20:33
169490 12:20:33
915490 12:20:33
193490 12:20:33
1329490 12:35:20
100490 12:35:20
300490 12:35:20
70490 12:35:20
1807490 12:35:20
986490 12:35:20
792490 12:35:20
778489 12:46:17
1029489 12:46:17
1963491 13:15:44
1818491 13:15:44
364491 13:15:44
450491 13:15:44
61491 13:15:44
42491 13:15:44
405491 13:15:44
1391491 13:26:13
494491 13:26:13
1938491 13:29:03
750491 13:29:03
308491 13:29:03
254491 13:29:03
738491 13:29:03
1290491 13:35:05
407491 13:35:05
1909491 13:35:37
1818491 13:40:09
101491 13:40:09
1956490 13:46:28
1955490 13:52:53
714490 14:00:42
1279490 14:00:42
25490 14:00:42
1919490 14:04:16
1758489 14:08:56
1933489 14:19:09
1947489 14:23:11
300490 14:24:49
1490 14:24:49
785490 14:24:49
2490 14:25:16
203490 14:25:16
267490 14:25:16
274490 14:25:16
1882490 14:32:10
169490 14:34:27
242490 14:34:27
200490 14:37:19
212490 14:37:19
153490 14:37:39
169490 14:37:39
161490 14:37:39
131490 14:37:39
102490 14:37:49
86490 14:37:49
64490 14:37:59
60490 14:37:59
330490 14:38:00
200490 14:38:19
95490 14:38:19
136490 14:38:19
275490 14:38:19
306490 14:38:46
200490 14:38:59
69490 14:38:59
310490 14:39:14
310490 14:39:14
1977490 14:40:19
255490 14:45:23
250490 14:45:59
250490 14:45:59
671490 14:46:09
250490 14:46:09
360490 14:46:27
750490 14:46:27
312490 14:49:27
71490 14:49:27
300490 14:49:27
105490 14:49:27
750490 14:52:41
220490 14:52:41
125490 14:52:41
16491 15:00:35
177491 15:00:38
5491 15:00:38
106491 15:00:50
100491 15:00:55
1810491 15:01:28
1578491 15:01:28
95491 15:01:28
300491 15:01:59
67491 15:01:59
604491 15:01:59
400491 15:02:49
224491 15:02:49
75491 15:02:49
935491 15:04:39
793491 15:04:39
317491 15:06:20
1351491 15:06:20
216490 15:10:13
1746490 15:10:13
1564490 15:16:59
350490 15:16:59
350490 15:18:27
266490 15:18:27
200490 15:18:27
98490 15:20:00
1659490 15:20:02
454490 15:22:44
724490 15:23:00
788490 15:24:00
350490 15:24:00
1485490 15:26:29
185490 15:26:29
200490 15:26:29
230490 15:26:29
84490 15:26:29
1830490 15:28:58
1599490 15:32:20
111490 15:32:20
360490 15:34:04
30490 15:34:04
100490 15:36:04
937490 15:36:04
752490 15:37:04
919490 15:40:11
915490 15:40:11
738490 15:42:52
1172490 15:45:01
483490 15:45:01
1028490 15:50:17
824490 15:50:17
612489 15:53:31
466489 15:53:51
590489 15:54:08
636489 15:56:52
1391489 15:57:14
941489 15:59:16
906489 16:01:31
806489 16:01:42
119489 16:01:42
425490 16:03:35
168490 16:03:35
572490 16:03:37
110490 16:04:31
145490 16:04:59
120490 16:04:59
1837490 16:05:04
95490 16:05:39
1210490 16:05:39
147490 16:05:39
205490 16:05:39
300490 16:07:04
860490 16:07:04
94491 16:08:39
501491 16:08:39
1173491 16:08:39
47491 16:09:51
200491 16:09:51
157491 16:09:51
850491 16:09:57
1928491 16:12:22
213491 16:14:38
25491 16:14:38
13491 16:15:50
68492 16:16:32
915492 16:16:34
1815492 16:16:49
2196492 16:17:34

