BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, UK IHS Markit/CIPS services PMI is due. The index is seen rising to 53.9 in August from 53.5 in July.



Ahead of the data, the pound fell against its major opponents.



The pound was worth 142.82 against the yen, 1.2482 against the franc, 0.9025 against the euro and 1.2812 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX