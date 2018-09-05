

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK services sector expanded at a faster pace in August on stronger new orders, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.3 from 53.5 in July. The indicator has reached its second-highest level since February. The expected score was 53.9.



However, optimism towards the year-ahead business outlook hit five-month low in August.



'In summary, though the sector remained in positive territory, the dark clouds of political indecision are still having an effect and preventing more business activity,' Duncan Brock, group director at the CIPS said.



