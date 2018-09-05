Segula Technologies Confirms Talks About a Potential Strategic Partnership with Groupe PSA/Opel

PARIS and COLOGNE, Germany, September 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This project would lead to the creation of a core engineering campus in Rüsselsheim, supporting the automotive industry worldwide

Global engineering group SEGULA Technologies ("Segula") today confirms talks about a potential strategic partnership with Groupe PSA/Opel, aimed at the creation of a European engineering campus and Center of Excellence in Rüsselsheim, Germany. This would include a takeover of up to 2,000 employees of the current Rüsselsheim R&D Center.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/679987/Segula_Technologies_Logo.jpg )



This project would create, for one of the first times in the industry, the capacity to combine complete vehicle development and testing, as well as powertrain engineering and testing under one roof.

The project would be a "Triple Win" for Opel, Segula and those employees involved. Segula would become PSA/Opel's development partner in Rüsselsheim and Dudenhofen and expand the Center's activities to other sectors and new customers in the coming years.

Laurent Germain, Group Managing Director, SEGULA Technologies, said: "This project would be very good news for the European automotive industry, involved employees and local communities. The recognized skills of the Opel engineers combined with Segula's know-how, would allow us to set the standard and contribute to the development of the local economy in the long run, to meet our customer expectations.Establishing this campus of Engineering Excellence would also encourage the settlement of further engineering companies in the Rüsselsheim and Dudenhofen area, and would promote a thriving and globally recognized campus of engineering expertise."

Martin Lange, Managing Director SEGULA Technologies Germany, added: "We are looking forward to engaging in fruitful dialog and to reaching an agreement with the social partners. Segula is willing to continue the protection against dismissal agreed until July 2023. Our plan is not onlyto secure a sustainable future for the people that would join us from Opel, but we also plan to increase our footprint at the site in line with the technological changes required by the market. Together with our customers, partners and all the employees involved, we would accelerate our contribution to the future of the automotive industry as well as to other industrial sectors."

Segula follows a clear growth strategy and has developed into a leading engineering group, supporting around 300 customers in all major industrial sectors, in 28 countries.

The potential strategic partnership is in line with Segula's strategic ambitions which consider Germany as a corner stone, aiming at becoming the world's leading automotive solutions provider by 2023.

In Germany, through the previous acquisitions of Technicon Design and EK Design, the 550 employees of Segula are already carrying out engineering activities in product and process development throughout the field of body components with car manufacturers and their tier one companies, as well as in the industrial vehicle, rail and other sectors. In June 2018, Segula also announced a cooperation in strategic projects with ESG Mobility, based in Munich, geared towards the mobility of tomorrow.

About Segula Technologies

SEGULA Technologies is an engineering group with a worldwide presence, helping to boost competitiveness within all the major industrial sectors: automotive, aerospace, energy, rail, naval, pharmaceutical and petrochemical. Operating in 28 countries and with 140 offices worldwide, the Group fosters a close relationship with its customers thanks to the expertise of its 11,000 employees. As a leading engineering specialist placing innovation at the heart of its strategy, SEGULA Technologies undertakes large-scale projects, ranging from technical studies to industrialization and production.

For more information, visit: http://www.segulatechnologies.com

Follow SEGULA Technologies on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.