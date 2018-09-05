Official International Trailer of Nandita Das' MANTO Unveiled as Film Continues Prestigious Festival Run With UK Premiere Set for London Film Festival

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The official international trailer for Nandita Das's critically acclaimed MANTO debuted today, as the film continues its prestigious festival run. MANTO premiered in Cannes' Un Certain Regard followed by Sydney and Melbourne. It has a special presentation at TIFF next month, with its UK premiere at LFF.

Based on the life and work of Saadat Hasan Manto, one of the most distinguished writers of the 1940s, MANTO considers themes of freedom of expression, truth and marginalized communities. It releases in India on 21st September 2018.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (SACRED GAMES) brings alive the various shades of Manto with Rasika Dugal playing his wife, Safia. The film features an ensemble star cast - Tahir Raj Bhasin plays Manto's best friend, Shyam Chadha, along with Bollywood icons such as Rishi Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, and Indian cinema favourites including - Ranvir Shorey, Gurdas Maan, and Divya Dutta.

MANTO highlights the most tumultuous years (1946-1950) of the maverick writer. It is set during the Independence of India from the British empire that leads to the devastating Partition. As violence engulfs the nation, Manto is compelled to leave his beloved Bombay for newly-born Pakistan.

Manto's unflinching works shone a light on the underbelly of society that many chose to ignore. As Manto fights to clear himself from charges of obscenity, his alcoholism and anguish take a toll on his family, leading him on a downward spiral. Through this, he continues to write, mirroring the harsh realities of the time.

MANTO is produced by HP Studios, FilmStoc, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Nandita Das Initiatives and co-produced by Magic If Films & En Compagnie des Lamas. Radiant Films International handles worldwide sales.

About Radiant Films International

Founded by Mimi Steinbauer, Radiant Films International acquires and distributes feature films for the foreign and U.S. markets.

Radiant's slate includes Stephen King adaptation The Gingerbread Girl, writer/director Peter Glanz'sThe Price of Admission starring Michael Sheen, Michelle Monaghan and Jeff Goldblum,Don't Go, starring Stephen Dorff and Melissa George, TIFF 2017 selection Who We Are Now, starring Julianne Nicholson, Emma Roberts and Zachary Quinto, Ashes in the Snow starring Bel Powley, and YA thriller The Changeover starring Timothy Spall, Melanie Lynskey, and Lucy Lawless.

