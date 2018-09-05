Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.: Naturally Splendid Provides Update On Clearstream Cannabis Related Securities List

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) announces it has reached out to Clearstream Banking AG ("Clearstream") to request that they remove NSE from Clearstream's restricted cannabis related securities list.

Clearstream previously announced that, effective September 28, 2018, they would no longer be settling and safekeeping securities whose main business is connected directly or indirectly to cannabis and other narcotics products.

Naturally Splendid's current business activities are limited to hemp-based food and health products for people and pets. Naturally Splendid does not deal in marijuana or marijuana related products. Industrial hemp products are currently permitted in Canada pursuant to the Industrial Hemp Regulations (Canada). Although Naturally Splendid is exploring the development and distribution of cannabinoid (CBD) based products, it is limiting its activities in this area only in those jurisdictions where such products are legally permitted. Naturally Splendid is not in the business of producing, distributing, or dealing with high THC (above 0.3% in Canada) products, either for medicinal or recreational purposes.

As such, Naturally Splendid has requested that Clearstream remove NSE from its list of restricted cannabis related securities. This follows after the European Industrial Hemp Association (EIHA) has independently reached out to Clearstream similarly requesting that Naturally Splendid, along with four other industrial hemp companies, be removed from Clearstream's restricted list.

Naturally Splendid CEO and Director Douglas Mason states, "We immensely value our German and European shareholders that have been affected by the Clearstream decision to delist cannabis related securities, and we are taking every possible step to address this issue. NSE will provide further updates as they develop."

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a biotechnology and consumer products company that is developing, producing, commercializing, and licensing an entirely new generation of plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products. Naturally Splendid is building an expanding portfolio of patents (issued and pending) and proprietary intellectual property focused on the commercial uses of industrial hemp cannabinoid compounds in a broad spectrum of applications.

Naturally Splendid currently has four innovative divisions:

(1) BIOTECHNOLOGY - Focused on three major platforms:

Proprietary HempOmega encapsulation

Extraction and formulation with Cannabidiol (CBD)

Hemp and plant-based proteins

(2) CONSUMER PRODUCTS

NATERA - brand of retail hemp and superfood products distributed throughout North America, Asia and Europe.





NATERA Sport - brand of plant-based performance focused products.





NATERA FX - a practitioner focused line of health & wellness products.





The Bar Makers (Prosnack Natural Foods Inc.) makers of (Elevate Me) - lifestyle brand of healthy meal replacement products distributed throughout North America.





Chi Hemp Industries Inc. (CHII) - e-commerce platform for natural and organic hemp products.





PawsitiveFX - pet care and food products.





NATERACBD - retail hemp-based cannabinoid nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products distributed in Asia.





- retail hemp-based cannabinoid nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products distributed in Asia. NATERASkincare - brand of retail hemp based cosmeceutical products.

(3) NATERA Ingredients - bulk ingredients including HempOmega.

Naturally Splendid Hemp Processors Ltd. - is a science-based, industrial hemp seed processing business located in Abbotsford, BC. Listed as the only strictly organic hemp seed processor in North America.

(4) Co-Packaging/Toll-Processing - packaging for house-brands (NATERA,CHII and Elevate Me ) and third-party partners.

