Pacific Green Technologies Inc.: Pacific Green Marine Technologies Inc. Signs Agreement with Ship Management Company for 25 ENVI-Marine Exhaust Gas Scrubber Production Slots

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2018 / Pacific Green Technologies Inc. ("PGT") (OTCQB: PGTK), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pacific Green Marine Technologies Inc., has signed an agreement with an unnamed international operator for twenty-five (25) production slots.

The operator, which operates internationally with a substantial fleet of multiple times the production slots they have reserved, has entered into the agreement to secure production availability to December 2021.

PGT's Executive Director, Scott Poulter, said: "We have worked with our new partner to find a mutually beneficial solution that allows them to book production slots for our ENVI-MarineTM scrubbing system at fixed prices, for installation at various yards in Asia during the contract period. The Agreement provides them the flexibility to decide the vessel and the delivery date during the contract period. We are committed to finding solutions that address the needs of fleet owners and operators."

About Pacific Green Technologies, Inc.

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. is focused on addressing the world's need for cleaner and more sustainable energy. The company's strategy is to build through organic development and acquisition, a portfolio of patented competitive cutting-edge technologies designed to meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

About POWERCHINA SPEM Co. Ltd

POWERCHINA SPEM is a subsidiary of POWERCHINA, the largest power equipment manufacturer in the PRC and owned by the Chinese Government. With abundant resources, expertise, strong manufacturing capacity, domestic sales channels and rich experience, POWERCHINA SPEM is in a strong position to deploy PGT technology throughout China.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, that PGT's emission control system has significant potential to be a market leader in China.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, general economic conditions, and the continuation of the JV with POWERCHINA SPEM resulting in definitive agreements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

