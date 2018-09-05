

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurozone retail sales data is due from Eurostat. Sales are forecast to drop 0.1 percent on month in July, in contrast to a 0.3 percent rise in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While the euro rose against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 128.98 against the yen, 1.1272 against the franc, 0.9023 against the pound and 1.1567 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



