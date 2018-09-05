BIMobject AB: Extraordinary general meeting in BIMobject

The extraordinary general meeting in BIMobject AB (publ) on 5 September 2018 resolved to appoint Hjalmar Winbladh and Patrick Söderlund as new members of the board of directors. As previously announced, Ben O'Donnell left his position as board member in connection with the general meeting

The meeting also resolved, amending the annual general meeting's decision, that remuneration to the board shall be paid with, in total, SEK 800,000, to be distributed with SEK 400,000 to the chairman of the board and SEK 400,000 to Patrick Söderlund. No remuneration shall be paid to the other board members.

The meeting finally resolved to split the company's shares 2:1, whereby the existing 59,474,842 shares are split into 118,949,684 shares with a new quota value of SEK 0.011. The record date and further details on the share split will be announced at a later date.

Malmö, Sweden, in September 2018

BIMobject AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

For more information, please contact:

Stefan Hansson - CFO

Tel: +46 40 685 29 00

Email:info@bimobject.com

About BIMobject AB

BIMobject is a leading global IT company at the forefront of digitalisation of the construction industry. BIMobject offers a cloud-based platform, with over 1,000 manufacturers providing digital product information. Around the cloud-based platform, which currently has over 850,000 users, BIMobject offers a number of solutions aimed at property owners, construction companies and the trade sector. BIMobject, founded in 2011, operates in 20 countries and has over 200 employees. Revenue for 2017 amounted to SEK 84 million. BIMobject's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North under the ticker: BIM. BIMobject's Certified Advisor is FNCA Sweden AB.www.bimobject.com (http://www.bimobject.com/)

