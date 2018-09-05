

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Wednesday as increased trade tensions between the U.S. and its key partners as well as the spreading selloff in emerging market currencies dented investors' appetite for risk.



The benchmark DAX was down 83 points or 0.69 percent at 12,126 in opening deals after losing 1.1 percent the previous day.



Bayer dropped almost 2 percent after its second-quarter profit missed estimates and the company gave more details of the acquisition of U.S. firm Monsanto.



In economic news, the euro area private sector expanded slightly more than initially estimated in August, final data from IHS Markit showed. The composite output index rose to 54.5 in August from July's 54.3. The score was marginally above the flash estimate of 54.4.



Germany's private sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in August. The composite PMI climbed to 55.6 from 55.0 a month ago. Nonetheless, the score was below the preliminary 55.7.



