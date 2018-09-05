Twelve signatories from the energy and consumer goods industry have sent an open letter to the EU and U.K., calling for continued cooperation after Brexit to protect both consumer, and business, interests. The document highlights the importance of tariff-free electricity trading as intermittent renewable energy will require a higher degree of market integration.In an open letter, a range of organizations and corporations from the energy and consumer goods industry, including EDF, Engie, the British Irish Chamber of Commerce and Unilever, have urged the EU and the U.K. to continue their cooperation ...

