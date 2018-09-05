Solar has the potential to foster peace and aid conflict resolution by being deployed in several of the world's crisis areas. Electricity is one of the highest costs for humanitarian missions in fragile regions, such as South Sudan, the Congo, Somalia, Myanmar and Yemen, among others. In an interview with pv magazine, the CEO and founder of Energy Peace Partners describes how solar installed in camps and protected areas, could improve the outcomes of such missions.U.S.-based start-up, Energy Peace Partners is currently implementing a program to help humanitarian missions across the world transition ...

