

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks tumbled on Wednesday as U.S. and Canadian negotiators resume talks to resolve issues holding up a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.



Markets are also bracing for a potential major escalation in the U.S.-China tariff war as U.S. President Donald Trump readies tariffs on $200 billion more of Chinese imports.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 63 points or 1.12 percent at 5,280 in opening deals after declining 1.3 percent on Tuesday.



Sanofi dropped 1 percent, a day after it agreed to pay more than $25 million to resolve corruption charges.



Advertising company JCDecaux soared 6.6 percent after a rating upgrade by BofA Merrill.



In economic news, the euro area private sector expanded slightly more than initially estimated in August, final data from IHS Markit showed. The composite output index rose to 54.5 in August from July's 54.3. The score was marginally above the flash estimate of 54.4.



Reflecting stronger growth in services and manufacturing, France's private sector expanded at faster pace. The final composite PMI came in at 54.9 versus 54.4 in July. The flash reading was 55.1.



Separately, Eurozone retail sales fell 0.2 percent month-on-month in July, in contrast to a 0.3 percent rise in June, Eurostat reported. This was the first fall since April, when sales were down 0.2 percent.



