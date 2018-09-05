

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK car registrations logged a double-digit growth in August as the market responded to regulatory changes, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said Wednesday.



New car registrations increased 23.1 percent year-on-year to 94,094 units in August.



The market responded to regulatory changes, with cost-savvy buyers taking advantage of some compelling deals in what is always one of the year's smallest months.



The SMMT said demand for hybrid and plug-in cars surged 88.7 percent with record one in 12 buyers going electric.



However, in the year to date, the overall car sales decreased 4.2 percent, in line with forecasts after a turbulent first eight months.



Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said, 'It's great to see such strong growth, particularly in the important electric vehicle market.'



'However, given August is always a small month in new car registrations ahead of the important plate-change month of September, it would be wrong to view the market as booming.'



