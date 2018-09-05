Summit's WiSA-Certified Technology Powers Next Generation Audio for Intelligent Devices and Entertainment Systems; Harman's Full Product Line Showcased at IFA

Summit Wireless (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems, today announced it has partnered with Harman International to deliver superior audio experiences for the innovative Harman Kardon Citation Series, showcased for the first time this week at IFA 2018.

The Harman Kardon Citation Series is a new line of highly sophisticated, wireless smart speakers featuring sleek industrial design and immersive audio powered by Summit's WiSA-certified technology that enables wireless, low latency multi-channel capabilities and authentic concert-quality stereo sound.

"Our technology partnership with HARMAN is pivotal to our mission of enabling intelligent devices and next generation systems to deliver immersive, wireless sound that pushes the consumer experience to new heights," noted Brett Moyer, President and CEO of Summit Wireless. "Harman Kardon's Citation Series addresses the needs of savvy consumers who want exceptional audio quality without compromise, and this new product line delivers on that."

The Harman Kardon Citation Series was designed for discerning people who command sophistication and seamless capabilities that blend with their daily lives. Citation offers new innovative features with voice control, multi-room, multi-channel surround playback, built-in Chromecast, and more. The Harman Kardon Citation Series of sleek, smart speakers includes the Citation TOWER, BAR, SUB and SURROUND -- each designed to fit a variety of home entertainment needs.

"The Harman Kardon Citation Series sets a new standard for premium, wireless home audio and entertainment systems, and Summit Wireless is an integral part of delivering sophisticated, seamless solutions to consumers," stated Dave Rogers, President of Consumer Audio at HARMAN. "Leveraging Summit's WiSA-certified technology enables us to offer unprecedented immersive sound experiences that take full advantage of today's most intelligent devices."

The Harman Kardon Citation Series was announced at IFA 2018. Product availability depends on market. Pre-orders can be placed on harmankardon.com starting October 2018.

About Summit Wireless

Summit Wireless (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Klipsch; Bang Olufsen; Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft; and others, the company delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is the founder of WiSA (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the industry. The company is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com

About WiSA

WiSA (Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) is the creator and enabler of the industry's most reliable interoperability standards utilized by leading CE brands and ODMs for the consumer market. Founded by Summit Wireless, the organization provides interoperability testing so that consumers can feel confident that all WiSA-certified components from all brands will work together perfectly. WiSA-certified components also eliminate the complicated set-up and wiring of traditional audio systems by utilizing cutting-edge wireless technology to deliver immersive, seamless sound experiences every time. Additionally, WiSA ensures multi-channel transmission of low-latency, high-definition audio to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org

