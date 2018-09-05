Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 04-September-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 407.39p INCLUDING current year revenue 414.82p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 403.14p INCLUDING current year revenue 410.57p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---