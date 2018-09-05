The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 11 September 2018. Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060584936 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinv Value Bonds 2018 Udb. KL A -------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 11 September 2018 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPIV18KLA -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 105199 -------------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060530764 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinv Val Virk.ob Gl Høj Ko Lø Ud KL A ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPIVAVOGHKLUKLA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 99411 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=691650