



SINGAPORE, Sept 5, 2018 - (Media OutReach) - CoinTiger crypto exchange (www.cointiger.pro) announced to introduce an equity mechanism to its platform token TigerCash (TCH) as a symbol today, which makes TCH the first security token of a digital asset trading platform in the world.Through this big step, CoinTiger hopes that a commitment of nearly 90% of the existing shareholder interest will drive further expansion and create a POW-based equity distribution mechanism to investors, thus to thoroughly unlock the capability potential of the company.CoinTiger is a reputable digital exchange that strives to provide crypto enthusiasts with stable, seamless and secure trading services. Since its official launch on November 15, 2017, CoinTiger continues to demonstrate significant commitment towards quality financial service delivery, hence it has established a robust crypto trading ecosystem which is accessible via web, iOS as well as android client apps and also offers allied services including Voting for Listing Program, Ticker Capital, Labs, IEO amongst others.Currently, CoinTiger has attracted over 1.1 million users from more than 40 countries across Asia, North America, Africa and Europe, with a top 30 ranking on CoinMarketCap.CoinTiger is currently centralized, where its core team provides continuously upgraded services. Looking forward, CoinTiger will be multi-centralized, where benefits will belong to all contributors by introducing the equity interest to TCH holders.Click here for more details: https://www.cointiger.pro/#/notice_detail/346Media Inquiry please contact:Marketing Director: MichelleEmail: zhanglu@cointiger.comSource: CoinTigerCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.