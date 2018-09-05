CipherLoc Corporation: CipherLoc Signs Technology Partnership Letter of Intent with Entanglement Research Institute, Inc.

Innovative Technology to Protect Highly Sensitive Data in a Quantum Computer Environment

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2018 / CipherLoc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK), a leading provider of highly-secure data protection technology, today announced the signing of a Technology Partnership Letter of Intent with the Entanglement Research Institute, Inc.

'The Entanglement Research Institute is ushering in the use of tomorrow's computer technology today by making quantum computers more accessible,' said Dr. Milton Mattox, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CipherLoc. 'In a world where data breaches are increasing in frequency, intensity and sophistication, technologies such as quantum computers will neutralize standards-based methods of encryption. This will make it even more difficult to keep critical and sensitive information out of the hands of nefarious individuals as quantum computers become more ubiquitous. As such, CipherLoc's polymorphic encryption technologies are all the more important to protect data from access by unauthorized parties.'

The Entanglement Research Institute's mission is to be the seed catalyst that will accelerate and unlock quantum information sciences by making burgeoning commercial quantum computers more accessible to scientists and programmers through a private public partnership. This will bolster U.S. leadership and help the world overcome many of humanity's most pressing challenges that are currently beyond the capabilities of today's classical computers.

'While quantum computers promise to be one of the most important advancements in the world's technological evolution, we are pleased to partner with CipherLoc Corporation to leverage their quantum-safe data security platform to ensure that private and sensitive data continues to be as secure for the future as it is today with CipherLoc's solutions,' said Jason Turner, Chairman of the Entanglement Research Institute. 'Protecting and securing the world's data continues to be increasingly important as the world becomes more technologically connected. For these reasons and more, the Entanglement Research Institute chose CipherLoc to be our data security partner for the present and the future.'

The Entanglement Research Institute will use CipherLoc's data security solutions to protect and secure its current data used in support of the Institute's mission. Additionally, CipherLoc's data security solutions have already been tested to be equally resilient and safe on quantum computers and their solutions will be made available to companies that leverage the quantum computer power provided by the Institute.

CipherLoc will commence deployment of its portfolio of solutions before the end of the third quarter of 2018 and will continue into 2019 as the Entanglement Research Institute's quantum computers become available.

About the Entanglement Research Institute, Inc.

Entanglement Research Institute (eRI) is a private public partnership based in Newport, Rhode Island that is building the world's most advanced and secure quantum and alternative computing facility. Their mission is to help researchers and programmers unlock the potential of quantum computing and to ignite the quantum information science sector through collaboration. eRI's facility is an 'agnostic' environment built for the benefit of researchers, programmers, strategic partners and quantum companies.

About CipherLoc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

CipherLoc Corporation is a data security solutions company whose vision is simple - Protect the World's Data. Our highly innovative solutions are based on our patented Polymorphic Cipher Engine, which is designed to enable an ironclad layer of protection to be added to existing products, services, or applications. We deliver solutions that are highly secure, synergistic, and scalable. In short, we keep information safe in today's highly dangerous world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

The information found in this Press Release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction based upon the information found in this Press Release.

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Cipherloc Corporation

