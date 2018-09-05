GH Capital, Inc.: GH Capital's Going Public Process Advisory Division Signs Agreement with Casual Card International

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2018 / GH Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: GHHC), a diversified FinTech holding company, today announced that its Going Public Process Advisory division, signed an agreement with Casual Card International. This segment of its business offers advise, guidance and referrals to help ease and quicken the process of becoming a publicly traded company.

Casual Card International (https://www.casualcard.com) is a lifestyle card and offers different local services such as VIP Travel, flight bookings and assistance. Cardholders can benefit from a variety of local happenings, such as music events at a discounted price, local retail and hotel discounts, as well as discounts for clubs, bars and much more.

The Casual Card International business is structured as a franchise system. The Casual Card started with its first franchise partner in Switzerland and was very well received with great demand as a lifestyle membership card.

Casual Card International's business model involves charging each license partner a card-issuing fee for each new and existing cardholder as well as a one-time annual franchise license fee. Casual Card just started with its plans to go public. The company is early stage and is primarily focused on expanding its franchise system globally.

Mr. Wolfgang Ruecker, Chief Executive Officer of GH Capital, commented, 'We are excited to support our latest Going Public Advisory Service client. Casual Card International has made great progress on its business over the past year and we look forward to assisting them in their capital structure and plans going forward. We believe it's a great opportunity for both Casual Card International and GH Capital shareholders.'

GH Capital is very focused to expand its Going Public Advisory Service Division. It truly believes that its service is very unique when it comes to its one-stop solution for small, start-up and emerging growth companies, which are seeking to going public. Its service fee is based on a combination of cash and equity, which helps clients to minimize their going public expenses.

About GH Capital

GH Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: GHHC) is a diversified FinTech holding company offering a range of financial solutions for businesses layered with an advisory platform to assist companies going public. For more information, please check out: http://www.ghcapital-inc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act') (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'prospects,' 'outlook,' and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as 'will,' 'should,' 'would,' 'may,' and 'could' are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K filed on December 15, 2017, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017, including but not limited to the discussion under 'Risk Factors' therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact Information

Corporate:

press@clickdirectpay.com

305-714-9397

Investors and Media:

Hayden IR

hart@haydenir.com

917-658-7878

SOURCE: GH Capital, Inc.