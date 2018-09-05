Parallax Health Sciences, Inc.: Parallax Announces Investment Community Conference Call

Company to Provide Update on its Uplisting and the Impact of Recent Patent Rights Issued to Parallax within the Connected Healthcare Industry
SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2018 / Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: PRLX), a technology-driven connected healthcare company, announces it will hold an investment community conference call on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). During the conference call President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Arena and Chief Technology Officer Nathaniel Bradley will provide a company update, including an update on the Company's business operations and financial reporting along with a discussion of the issued "Data Driven Outcomes" patent and the strategic positioning of Parallax's technology portfolio which will be followed by a question and answer period.
Live Call: U.S. (844) 535-4071
International (706) 679-2458
Passcode 4493907
Live Webcast: https://parallaxhealthsciences.com/investor-information/
The webcast will be archived.
Replay: U.S. (855) 859-2056
International (404) 537-3406
Passcode 4493907
Replay will be available until September 18, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
