Parallax Health Sciences, Inc.: Parallax Announces Investment Community Conference Call

Company to Provide Update on its Uplisting and the Impact of Recent Patent Rights Issued to Parallax within the Connected Healthcare Industry

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2018 / Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: PRLX), a technology-driven connected healthcare company, announces it will hold an investment community conference call on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). During the conference call President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Arena and Chief Technology Officer Nathaniel Bradley will provide a company update, including an update on the Company's business operations and financial reporting along with a discussion of the issued "Data Driven Outcomes" patent and the strategic positioning of Parallax's technology portfolio which will be followed by a question and answer period.

Live Call: U.S. (844) 535-4071

International (706) 679-2458

Passcode 4493907

Live Webcast: https://parallaxhealthsciences.com/investor-information/

The webcast will be archived.

Replay: U.S. (855) 859-2056

International (404) 537-3406

Passcode 4493907

Replay will be available until September 18, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

About Parallax Health Sciences

Parallax Health Sciences is an advanced, technology-driven telehealth company that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services. The Company's interoperable novel applications provide patients point-of-care testing and monitoring with information communicated via internet-based mobile phone applications that are agnostic as to operating system and are built on highly sophisticated data analytics. Information is retrieved real-time by physicians who are monitoring patients with chronic diseases or through biometric feedback for health-related behavior modification, and is automated for integration into electronic health records. The Company's products and offerings capitalize on the digital transformation in healthcare for improved patient compliance, diagnosis and treatment, and support healthcare system cost savings and efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.parallaxhealthsciences.com, www.parallaxhealthmanagement.com, www.parallaxdiagnostics.com, and www.parallaxhealth.net.

