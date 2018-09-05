

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares followed global peers lower on Wednesday as increased trade tensions between the U.S. and its key partners as well as the spreading selloff in emerging market currencies dented investors' appetite for risk.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 38 points or 0.51 percent at 7,419 in late opening deals after losing 0.6 percent in the previous session.



BHP Billiton shed 0.8 percent after the global miner picked up a 6.1 percent stake in SolGold PLC for $35.2 million.



BP Plc slid 0.2 percent, Royal Dutch Shell declined 0.4 percent and Tullow Oil lost 1.4 percent as oil fell below $78 a barrel on Wednesday on easing concerns over a tropical storm hitting the U.S. Gulf coast.



Housebuilder Berkeley gained 0.8 percent after the company reaffirmed its profit outlook for the five-year period ending April 30, 2021.



Peer Barratt Developments was little changed after reporting its full-year results.



William Hill shares jumped 5.5 percent after the bookmaker announced a partnership with U.S. casino group Eldorado Resorts.



In economic releases, U.K. services sector expanded at a faster pace in August on stronger new orders, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.3 from 53.5 in July. The indicator has reached its second-highest level since February. The expected score was 53.9.



