Dried Fruit Market to Witness Growth Owing to Rising Demand for Nutritious Food Among Consumers Till 2021 | Million Insights

Global Dried Fruit Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years owing to the increasing awareness of nutritional benefits of organic dried fruits. Dried fruits are the fruits from which original water has been removed through sun drying or the drying machine. The dry fruits contain antioxidants and fiber that are beneficial for health and are no less than the fresh fruits. Dry fruits have various benefits on human health since they are a natural source of energy for athletes and rich source of required fat and calories. They generally contain similar nutrients as frozen or fresh fruits but are more concentrated.

Some dried fruits are traditionally observed as high sugar products. They are also being observed as processed foods with added sugar especially the candid fruits. Added sugar has constantly been reported for being harmful to health since it increases obesity risk, cardio disorders and cancer.

The growing urbanization worldwide and per capita income are the factors responsible for the accelerated demand for dried fruits to be used in products like cereals and fruit snacks. The demand from food manufacturers like bakery, confectionary and dairy companies is increasing worldwide. These buyers purchase processed fruit products form industry operators for using fruits in their manufacturing processes.

The modern retail formats like convenience stores and increased penetration of online stores, especially in the Asian nations is leading to increased product visibility and improved product information. This enables easier accessibility to food products like dry fruits to customers. Increasing demand for healthy foods is one of the major reasons for the growth of dried fruits market. Growing number of working women is significantly changing lifestyle. This includes preference for convenient and ready-to-eat food products like dried fruits.

Dried fruit market is categorized on the basis of type, drying method, application, end-use and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into dried dates, dried grapes, dried prunes, dried apricots, and others. Based on drying method, the market is divided into solar drying, vacuum drying, freeze-drying, microwave drying, and others. In terms of application, dried fruits market is classified into commercial and household. Based on end-use, dried fruits market is divided into household, foodservice, food processing, bakery products, cereal and snack bars, fruit snacks, dairy products, chocolate & confectionery, beverages, frozen desserts and ice cream, others (jams, ready meals, and infant nutrition).

Geographically, dried fruit market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The key players in dried fruits market comprise Angas Park, Graceland Fruit, Sunbeam Foods, Australian Premium Dried Fruits, KBB NUTS, Sunsweet Growers, Alfoah, Three Squirrel, Haoxiangni, and Murray River Organics.

