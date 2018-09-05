

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - EagleClaw Midstream, a portfolio company of Blackstone Energy Partners, announced that it has entered into binding agreements to acquire Caprock Midstream Holdings from Energy Spectrum Capital and Caprock Midstream Management for $950 million plus pre-closing adjustments.



EagleClaw's current executive leadership team will lead the combined business, which shall operate under the EagleClaw name, following the closing of the transaction.



EagleClaw is the largest privately held midstream operator in the Permian's Delaware Basin in West Texas. Caprock is a privately held midstream operator that provides gathering, processing, and disposal services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water to producers in the Delaware Basin.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX