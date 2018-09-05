sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.09.2018 | 12:37
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 3

 NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment
Trust plc at close of business on 4 September 2018 were:

81.56p  Capital only
82.87p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the Buyback of 89,000 ordinary shares on 20 July 2018, the
Company now has 116,229,000 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,737,000
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

© 2018 PR Newswire