

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets fell sharply on Wednesday as increased trade tensions between the U.S. and its key partners as well as the spreading selloff in emerging market currencies dented investors' appetite for risk.



Markets are also bracing for a potential major escalation in the U.S.-China tariff war as U.S. President Donald Trump readies tariffs on $200 billion more of Chinese imports.



The U.S. and Canada will resume trade talks today after four days of negotiations failed to produce a deal last week.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.9 percent at 376.35 in late opening deals after declining 0.7 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX fell over 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index was losing 1.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving down 0.4 percent.



Bayer dropped almost 2 percent in Frankfurt after its second-quarter profit missed estimates and the company gave more details of the acquisition of U.S. firm Monsanto.



Sanofi dropped 1 percent in Paris, a day after it agreed to pay more than $25 million to resolve corruption charges.



Advertising company JCDecaux soared 6.5 percent after a rating upgrade by BofA Merrill.



BHP Billiton shed 0.8 percent after the global miner picked up a 6.1 percent stake in SolGold PLC for $35.2 million.



Housebuilder Berkeley gained 0.8 percent after the company reaffirmed its profit outlook for the five-year period ending April 30, 2021.



William Hill shares jumped 5.5 percent after the bookmaker announced a partnership with U.S. casino group Eldorado Resorts.



In economic news, the euro area private sector expanded slightly more than initially estimated in August, final data from IHS Markit showed. The composite output index rose to 54.5 in August from July's 54.3. The score was marginally above the flash estimate of 54.4.



Separately, Eurozone retail sales fell 0.2 percent month-on-month in July, in contrast to a 0.3 percent rise in June, Eurostat reported. This was the first fall since April, when sales were down 0.2 percent.



U.K. services sector expanded at a faster pace in August on stronger new orders, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



