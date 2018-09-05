Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding



Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name



Rosalind Meek

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Person closely associated with Graham Meek who is a PDMR and holds the position of Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment



Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name



Capital Gearing Trust plc

b) LEI



213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification code GB0001738615

b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

4,046 pence 7

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 7

- Price £283.22

e) Date of the transaction

24.07.18