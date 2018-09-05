

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell over 1 percent on Wednesday as a tropical storm hitting the U.S. Gulf coast weakened and deviated away from oil producing areas.



With the threat to oil production now reducing, investors shifted their focus back to trade tensions and mounting concerns over emerging market currencies.



Benchmark Brent crude was down 90 cents or 1.15 percent at $77.27 a barrel after climbing yesterday to $79.72, the highest since May. U.S. crude futures were down 1.45 percent at $68.86 a barrel.



Oil prices may rise again if weekly reports on U.S. inventories show a drop in crude inventories. Analysts expect a drop of about 1.9 million barrels in stocks last week.



The American Petroleum Institute, an industry body, releases oil stockpile figures later today, a day later than usual because of Monday's Labor Day holiday. The official EIA report will be published on Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX