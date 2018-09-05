Sites in England, Germany, Ireland and Scotland to offer the Exam

Candidates can begin registering September 5 for testing on October 1

The same, English language version of the Exam is offered in the U.S. and internationally

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy, and Prometric are pleased to announce the administration of the Uniform CPA Examination (Exam) will be expanded to test sites in England, Germany, Ireland and Scotland starting on October 1.

The U.S. Exam is administered internationally in response to demand for U.S. CPA licensure from international candidates and as a convenience to professional accountants abroad, particularly those employed by public accounting firms operating in these regions.

Testing in the newly announced international locations will be open to eligible citizens and residents of the countries in which the exam is being administered. In addition, eligible citizens and residents of the European Union (EU) nations, Norway, the Russian Federation and Switzerland will be able to take the Exam at these locations. U.S. citizens living abroad are eligible to test at any location where it is offered.

"The U.S. CPA license has long commanded respect internationally as a leading global accounting credential," said Barry Melancon, CPA, CGMA, AICPA president and CEO. "By further expanding our reach internationally, we're providing the opportunity for qualified candidates to conveniently sit for the Exam and earn their U.S. CPA license."

The international administration of the Exam, which is offered in English, is the same as the Exam administered by the AICPA, NASBA, and Prometric in the United States. The content of the Exam is closely aligned with the work a newly licensed CPA would be required to perform.

"Expanding the international testing locations to Europe is a direct result of the overwhelming positive response from international exam candidates in Japan, the Middle East and Brazil where the Exam is currently offered," said NASBA President and CEO Ken L. Bishop. "Thousands of young professionals throughout the European Union, Norway, Switzerland and the Russian Federation are now afforded the opportunity to become U.S. CPAs in the same manner as candidates who reside in the United States."

Licensure requirements for international candidates are the same as for U.S. CPA candidates. Along with passing the Exam, international candidates must meet educational and experience requirements as mandated by U.S. boards of accountancy. In the United States, boards of accountancy are the only governmental legal jurisdictions authorized to grant the U.S. CPA license.

Registration for the international Exam testing will begin on October 1, and applications may be made through certain U.S. boards of accountancy offering eligibility for international candidates. A list of participating jurisdictions and information about fees will be posted on the NASBA website at https://nasba.org/exams/internationalexam/.

"We are incredibly proud of our long-standing partnership with the AICPA and NASBA and how this collaboration expanded access to the Uniform CPA Examination for residents of the EU and the Russian Federation," said Charles Kernan, Prometric president and chief executive officer. "At Prometric, we aspire to give individuals throughout the world the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and abilities in high-quality and professional environments that help them advance in their chosen professions."

Test centers offering the U.S. Exam also offer the U.S. CPA International Qualification Examination (IQEX). IQEX is offered to accounting professionals from countries whose professional bodies have entered into mutual recognition agreements that provide reciprocity with the U.S. accounting profession.

Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia (ICAA)

Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada)

Chartered Accountants Ireland (CAI)

Instituto Mexicano de Contadores Publicos (IMCP)

Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA)

New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants (NZICA)

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS)

CPA Australia

In addition to the newly announced locations, the U.S. Exam is administered by the AICPA, NASBA and Prometric in 55 U.S. jurisdictions and internationally in Japan, Bahrain, Brazil, Kuwait, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. International Testing FAQs on the AICPA website provide more information.

About the American Institute of CPAs

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) is the world's largest member association representing the CPA profession, with more than 431,000 members in 137 countries and territories, and a history of serving the public interest since 1887. AICPA members represent many areas of practice, including business and industry, public practice, government, education and consulting. The AICPA sets ethical standards for its members and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, nonprofit organizations, federal, state and local governments. It develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination, offers specialized credentials, builds the pipeline of future talent and drives professional competency development to advance the vitality, relevance and quality of the profession.

The AICPA maintains offices in New York, Washington, DC, Durham, NC, and Ewing, NJ.

Media representatives are invited to visit the AICPA Press Center at www.aicpa.org/press.

About NASBA

Since 1908, the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) has served as a forum for the nation's Boards of Accountancy, which administer the Uniform CPA Examination, license more than 650,000 certified public accountants and regulate the practice of public accountancy in the United States.

NASBA's mission is to enhance the effectiveness and advance the common interests of the Boards of Accountancy in meeting their regulatory responsibilities. The Association promotes the exchange of information among accountancy boards, serving the needs of the 55 U.S. jurisdictions.

NASBA is headquartered in Nashville, TN, with a satellite office in New York, NY, an International Computer Testing and Call Center in Guam and operations in San Juan, PR. To learn more about NASBA, visit www.nasba.org.

About Prometric

Prometric enables test sponsors worldwide to advance their credentialing programs through test development and delivery solutions that set the standard in quality and service excellence. It offers a comprehensive and reliable approach to advising, developing, managing and delivering programs in an integrated, technology-enabled environment across the world's most secure testing network or through the conveniences of online testing services, delivering more than seven million tests each year in more than 180 countries. http://prometric.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005103/en/

Contacts:

AICPA

James Schiavone, 212-596-6119

James.Schiavone@aicpa-cima.com

or

NASBA

Thomas Kenny, 615-880-4237

tkenny@nasba.org

or

Prometric

Jana Von Bramer, 443-455-6088

Jana.VonBramer@prometric.com