Key Standards Underscore Expanded Information Security Commitment

Eze Software, a leading global provider of investment technology, has renewed its International Standard Organization (ISO) 27001 certification, and has expanded the scope to align with the requirements of the ISO 27017 Cloud Security and ISO 27018 Cloud Privacy standards. The recertification covers Eze Software's information security system infrastructure and operations supporting its Eze Investment Suite and Eze Eclipse offerings.

ISO certification confirms that Eze Software's information security management systems meet global standards for keeping client data safe and confidential, and that Eze Software's policies and procedures promote regular monitoring and continuous improvement of processes to keep up with the latest cyber security challenges.

"Our clients are extremely savvy when it comes to security and privacy, and we are pleased to prove that we can meet their demands with an expanded certification this year covering ISO 27017 ISO 27018," said Bill Bowman, Information Security Officer for Eze Software. "With GDPR enforcement commencing in May 2018, we wanted our clients to understand that Eze remains committed to the highest standards of security and privacy and to feel confident that their information is secure as they use Eze products. The expanded ISO certification demonstrates that, and we couldn't be prouder of the peace of mind we can offer our customers."

Eze Software underwent a series of formal independent audits of its security policies and procedures, as well as its risk and operations controls across its U.S. offices in order to achieve recertification. ISO certification means Eze systems meet the ISO requirements for operating, monitoring, maintaining, and improving a documented, risk-based information security framework. Schellman Company, LLC, an ANAB and UKAS-accredited Certification Body based in the U.S., performed the certification.

