Songtradr, the fastest-growing music licensing platform in the world, today announced Clare Nicholls as its Chief Financial Officer. Based in the company's UK office, Nicholls will work in concert with Paul Wiltshire, CEO and founder, to develop an investment strategy to support international expansion and accelerate Songtradr's product development. Nicholls will also oversee the evaluation and execution of M&A opportunities and strategic partnerships, as well as the integration of blockchain technology into Songtradr's licensing ecosystem.

Nicholls is a proven leader who brings over 20 years of experience in financial negotiation and strategic and operational assessment in the TMT sector, having worked for Salomon Brothers (now part of Citigroup), UBS Warburg and ABN Amro. She is a known industry thought leader in financing high growth, disruptive businesses, and delivering shareholder value through optimal commercial strategies and IP exploitation.

"Clare is an award-winning finance visionary who has led IPOs at global blue chip companies. As CFO, Nicholls will help Songtradr dominate the music-licensing category, as we look to expand our footprint internationally and build our portfolio of proprietary products, including utilizing blockchain technology and deep data analytic solutions, critical for Songtradr's artist partners and licencing clients. We're honored to have her as part of the executive team at Songtradr," said Paul Wiltshire.

"I am thrilled to be joining Songtradr at such an exciting point of its development. The team have built a game-changing global music licensing and distribution platform, unlocking a number of opportunities for both technological and geographic expansion," said Nicholls.

Nicholls is also an advisor to the Marine Transport International, the world-leading blockchain enabled supply chain logistics business.

About Songtradr

Songtradr connects music creators to film, TV, brands and other media in a fully-automated, worldwide marketplace for music licensing. Musicians are empowered with content and rights management tools, along with the ability to monetize their music through licensing to all forms of media, and distribution to all major streaming platforms. Using Songtradr's proprietary technologies, music supervisors, brands, filmmakers and other creatives can easily license music from a vast community of artists, bands, record labels and publishers.

