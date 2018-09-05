Pioneers from Pearle Vision, Slack and BT Global Services Reveal How to Create an Effortless Customer Experience at 14th Annual Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that the theme of the 14th Annual Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXChange will be In Pursuit of an Engaging and Effortless Experience. The event will take place October 21-24, 2018, at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix, Ariz.

To register and download the event agenda for the 14th Annual Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, please access: www.customercontactwest.com

The keynote speakers at this acclaimed annual event will be:

Nicola Millard , Head of Customer Insight and Futures, BT Global Services Innovation Team. Millard will deliver the opening keynote presentation, Chat, Tap, Talk: Trends Shaping the Future of Customer Experience. She will examine the key trends driving consumer behavior today and explore how innovation can help customers "chat, tap and talk." Millard will look at why customers want an easy life, what happens when their smartphone is their window on the world, and why data needs to be leveraged as the new currency in a "me"-conomy.

Millard will deliver the opening keynote presentation, She will examine the key trends driving consumer behavior today and explore how innovation can help customers "chat, tap and talk." Millard will look at why customers want an easy life, what happens when their smartphone is their window on the world, and why data needs to be leveraged as the new currency in a "me"-conomy. Christina Kosmowski , Head of Global Customer Success and Services, Slack . Kosmowski will share lessons learned and best practices acquired at Slack, where she is currently responsible for ensuring that customers realize the kind of quality service that drives lifetime loyalty. She will also share insights from her 15-year tenure at Salesforce, where she helped the company grow from 200 employees and $30 million in revenue to over 25,000 employees and $8 billion in revenue.

. Kosmowski will share lessons learned and best practices acquired at Slack, where she is currently responsible for ensuring that customers realize the kind of quality service that drives lifetime loyalty. She will also share insights from her 15-year tenure at Salesforce, where she helped the company grow from 200 employees and in revenue to over 25,000 employees and in revenue. Doug Zarkin , Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President, Pearle Vision. Zarkin's keynote presentation, Engaging the Enterprise: The Customer Experience Vision and Brand Promise , will explain why Pearle Vision's brand position and its customer experience "North Star" is both an art and a science. Zarkin will show how Pearle Vision centers successfully connect with ground-level customers while also maintaining a large brand presence in North America , effectively offering insights on aligning the customer experience both locally and nationally.

This flagship customer contact event differentiates itself from so many others with a unique, highly interactive and hands-on learning approach focused on providing best practices and immediately implementable take-aways to leverage in the marketplace.

For additional information, please email events.us@frost.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact Us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Francesca Valente

Corporate Communications - Americas

P: +54 11 4777 5300

F: +54 11 4777 5300

E: francesca.valente@frost.com

http://www.frost.com