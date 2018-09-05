Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Adds User Consumption Metrics to Private Podcasting Service for Secure Business Podcasting

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2018 / Liberated Syndication (Libsyn) a worldwide leader in podcast hosting, distribution and monetization announced new major features for consumption metrics for the LibsynPro service offering: Private Podcasting today at Content Marketing World (http://www.contentmarketingworld.com). The new upgrade will enable consumption reporting for individual users and specific pieces of content. This level of metric feedback is not possible in standard podcast offerings, and will give a company the details they need to improve their internal communication and training efforts for their organization.

Private Podcasting is designed for companies and organizations that require secure distribution of content (Audio, Video, Blog Posts and PDF's) to their mobile workforce. This service provides businesses with a simple method to safely and quickly send critical information and alerts directly to employees and/or external reps via a custom white labeled app (iOS and Android) built specifically for said company.

'Podcasting technology is a perfect fit for content marketing and LibsynPro delivers the professional service and reliability required by companies and large organizations to get their message out,' said Rob Walch VP of Podcaster Relations with Libsyn. 'Businesses are also looking for ways to seamlessly communicate with their employees, customers and partners while protecting critical, internal information. With our Private Podcasting offering, LibsynPro now delivers a world-class, secure distribution method for teams to easily access information critical to their jobs via custom smartphone apps and for the company to see which content was consumed by which specific users.'

Private Podcasting securely delivers content to end users who are specifically authorized by the company. SSO integration is available and for those without SSO, businesses have immediate access via the LibsynPro interface to make additions, modifications and deletions to their approved user list. Content can instantly be published to the secure smartphone apps with corresponding push notifications to alert users of new information. LibsynPro provides administrator and publisher rights' management to maintain security and user management.

Additionally, the smartphone apps make the consumption of the content easy and convenient for the end users - including a car play mode for audio content playback and downloads to the app for playback in airplane mode. An entire mobile team can have secure access to critical information, at any time, from any location.

Originally launched at Content Marketing World in 2015, Libsyn's Private Podcasting offering now allows companies to strengthen their content marketing for both external customers and internal teams by seeing which content is being consumed and by which specific users. Visit Libsyn at Content Marketing World in Cleveland, Booth 750 on September 5th and September 6th or email rob@libsyn.com for additional information.

About Liberated Syndication

Libsyn is one of the world's leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2017 Libsyn delivered over 7.2 Billion downloads. We host over 4.2 Million media files for more than 50,000 podcasts, including typically around 35% of the top 200 podcasts in iTunes. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone Apps (iOS, and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. We are a Pittsburgh based company with a world-class team. Visit us on the web at www.libsyn.com.

