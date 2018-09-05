atEvent HubSpot: atEvent Becomes a HubSpot Connect Certified Partner

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2018 / Today, atEvent announced that it has joined HubSpot as a Connect Certified Partner. HubSpot, a leading growth platform, works hand-in-hand with Connect Partners to help grow their business through co-marketing and business development campaigns to increase shared customers. Connect Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and passed certification.



atEvent Universal Event Lead Management Solution

atEvent is a universal event lead management solution for events, conferences, and tradeshows that seamlessly integrates with HubSpot. Using the mobile app, exhibitors scan a badge or business card, add key qualifying information, and have the data sent to HubSpot for immediate and personalized follow-up with your event prospects.

"Our customers want to achieve great results fast, and we're always looking to provide solutions and tools that will help them do their jobs quickly and streamline operations," said Brad Coffey, Chief Strategy Officer at HubSpot. "atEvent's offering is a great option for achieving that efficiency for event marketing, and we're excited to have them on as part of the Connect Program."

HubSpot's Connect Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Certified Partners comply with a set of requirements in addition to hitting set milestones for amount of installs and positive reviews from customers to receive the HubSpot stamp of approval.

"We are excited to be a part of the HubSpot Connect ecosystem and bring event marketing innovation to savvy HubSpot customers," said Uzair Dada, CEO at atEvent. "We're thrilled to have companies accelerate their capture, qualify and personalized follow-up process through HubSpot and atEvent."

Learn more about the integration here.

About atEvent

atEvent launched in 2014 and created a comprehensive lead management platform that has become the premier solution for companies to capture and act on event leads in a timely manner. Through the app, companies can scan badges or business cards, add key qualifying information, and have the data sent directly to CRM and Marketing Automation systems for immediate and personalized follow-up with event prospects. atEvent's team of talented, high-energy, goal-oriented people are dedicated to helping corporations increase the ROI of their events. Learn more at www.at-event.com.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 48,000 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services and support to transform the way they attract, engage and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to manage the customer experience from awareness to advocacy.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts with offices in Dublin, Ireland (EMEA HQ); Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

