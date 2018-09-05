Geneva - WISeKey International Holding Ltd, a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that is joining the 2018 Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin. More than 2,000 leaders from government, business, science and civil society will join the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin, People's Republic of China, taking place on 18-20 September 2018. 111 countries will be represented.

WISeKey was originally nominated as one of the founding members of the New Champions community back in 2007 in China with already 12 years of deep engagement with the Forum as member of its Expert Network and member of the PACI, Cyber Resilience and Global Agenda Council. During the past years, the New Champions event in China has provided an excellent platform for WISeKey to exchange insights and practices with multi-stakeholders in China, which has greatly accelerated our WISeKey China operations.

The main objective of Summer Davos is to create a global community to ensure that emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and the internet of things are used to benefit society and that they remain human-centered. This requires global collaborative efforts to define the necessary principles of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the standards to ensure global interoperability.

WISeKey has already started the localization of the its IoT semiconductors in China, having as a goal the ramp up of its secure chip install base to 10 billion within the next 3 years, with a new Secure Microprocessor for IoT, Blockchain, AI and WISeCoin. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.2 billion secure chips (since 2010) in virtually all IoT sectors - autonomous cars, smart cities, drones, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, mobile phones, etc. VaultIC407 features an outstandingly rich set of Security Protocols and Security Functions tailored to IoT applications. While WISeKey will continue manufacturing chips in other countries in Asia and Europe, its new plant in China will become the main manufacturing center for Asia.

WISeKey China has the goal of becoming one of the leading providers of Internet of Things (IoT) and Blockchain services for the growing Chinese market. The over-arching objective of the new company is to establish a market foothold with credible in-country leaders to maximize revenue in the near-term and realize reputable category position in the sectors of: retail, financial transaction, automotive, smart cities, consumer products, healthcare, smart card, industrial, transportation, and IT infrastructure, in the long-term.

Trusted Semiconductors are the building blocks of the IoT, found in everything from autonomous cars, smart cities, drones, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, mobile phones, ...

