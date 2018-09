WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) confirmed its outlook for the third quarter 2018 as provided on its second quarter earnings call. The company said the recent price declines in component polymeric MDI in Europe and Asia are not unexpected and are in-line with Huntsman's previous outlook for the Polyurethanes segment.



Huntsman said it continues to focus on growing the downstream differentiated businesses and delivering on its 2020 plan.



