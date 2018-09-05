

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE Transportation (GE) announced that Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO, CNI) will acquire 60 additional locomotives, expanding the class I's 200-unit order placed in December 2017. The order includes Tier 4 Evolution Series locomotives equipped with GE Transportation's GoLINC Platform, Trip Optimizer System and Distributed Power LOCOTROL eXpanded Architecture to maximize train effectiveness and efficiency.



'This agreement will expand on our valued relationship with CN. Our Tier 4 technology will further increase CN's productivity and reliability and help them grow in the resurging North American segment,' said Rafael Santana, CEO of GE Transportation.



The new purchase also includes a multi-year service agreement that supports CN's long-term operational needs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX