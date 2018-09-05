

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) said Wednesday that it will establish a new research and development facility in Northern California to support its future product portfolio, including the company's first complete line of electric vehicles.



As part of that strategy, Harley-Davidson will launch its first electric motorcycle, LiveWire, in 2019. That motorcycle will be the first in a broad, no-clutch 'twist and go' portfolio of electric two-wheelers designed by the company. It will be followed by additional models through 2022 to broaden the portfolio with lighter, smaller and even more accessible product options to inspire new riders with new ways to ride.



The new facility in California, which will serve as a satellite of the Willie G. Davidson Product Development Facility in Wauwatosa, Wis., is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2018. It will initially focus on electric vehicle research and development, including battery, power electronics and e-machine design, development and advanced manufacturing.



Long term, the company may consider expanding the center's focus to an increased range of advanced technologies that uniquely leverage the rich talent in the Silicon Valley and support its most comprehensive and competitive lineup of motorcycles across a broad spectrum of price points, power sources and riding styles.



The facility will initially employ a staff of about 25, most of which the company intends to hire from within the Silicon Valley area.



