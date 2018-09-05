The "Commercial and Company Law Update" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This seminar will provide you with a comprehensive review of the latest updates to commercial and company law and regulation that have an impact on best practice. Reducing the risk of infringement of these laws could be vital to your or your clients business. Learn what the implications are and understand how to avoid violations and their consequences.
The panel of carefully selected, highly experienced legal experts will focus exclusively on the areas of law that have an impact on how you conduct your business. The seminar will take a very interactive approach, with plenty of opportunities for discussions and questions. It is also an ideal opportunity to network with others and discuss solutions to your concerns.
This intensive one-day seminar will enable you to:
- Examine the latest key elements of commercial and company law that affect your business practices
- Understand the implications of recent case law for your organisation
- Get-to-grips with a wealth of information on latest legislation and regulations
- Gain a wealth of information in the area of IP law and the Trade Secrets Directive
- Deal successfully with the implications of the new General Data Protection Regulation
- Recognise how the latest employment laws affect you
- Become familiar with new developments in competition law
- Anticipate the impact Brexit could have on your and your clients business
Agenda
09.00 Registration and refreshments
09.30 Chair's introduction
09.45 Commercial law update
- Recent cases on contract interpretation and variation
- Indemnity, exclusion and limitation of liability what's new?
- Current status of good faith'
- Current trends in dispute resolution clauses
10.45 Refreshments
11.00 Company law update
- Companies Act 2006
- Directors duties and liabilities
- Corporate Governance Code
- Insolvency, administration and the new compensation orders
- Small Business, Enterprise and Employment Act 2015
- Recent case law and its implications
12.00 Intellectual property law update
- Trade marks: a review of recent cases and Brexit advice for brand owners
- Designs and copyright: a summary of latest case law and its implications
- The Trade Secrets Directive: best practice
- Patents and the European Unified Patent Court
12.45 Lunch
13.45 Data protection and privacy law update
- GDPR and the new Data Protection Act
- New policies and procedures
- Demonstrating compliance
- Data breaches and consequences
- Latest updates
14.30 Employment law update
- Discrimination law
- Gender pay gap
- GDPR from an employment law and HR perspective
- Recent case law and its implications
15.15 Refreshments
15.30 Competition law update
- Recent trends in enforcement by the CMA
- The digital market and big data
- Recent cases on abuse of a dominant position
- Legal professional privilege
16.15 The impact of Brexit
- Trade in goods
- Managing supply chain
- Trade in services
- Customs issues
- Relationship between the EU and UK
- Impact on specific legal areas including:
- Competition law
- Immigration
- Company law
17.00 Final questions
17.15 Close of course
