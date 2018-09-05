The "Commercial and Company Law Update" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will provide you with a comprehensive review of the latest updates to commercial and company law and regulation that have an impact on best practice. Reducing the risk of infringement of these laws could be vital to your or your clients business. Learn what the implications are and understand how to avoid violations and their consequences.

The panel of carefully selected, highly experienced legal experts will focus exclusively on the areas of law that have an impact on how you conduct your business. The seminar will take a very interactive approach, with plenty of opportunities for discussions and questions. It is also an ideal opportunity to network with others and discuss solutions to your concerns.

This intensive one-day seminar will enable you to:

Examine the latest key elements of commercial and company law that affect your business practices

Understand the implications of recent case law for your organisation

Get-to-grips with a wealth of information on latest legislation and regulations

Gain a wealth of information in the area of IP law and the Trade Secrets Directive

Deal successfully with the implications of the new General Data Protection Regulation

Recognise how the latest employment laws affect you

Become familiar with new developments in competition law

Anticipate the impact Brexit could have on your and your clients business

Agenda

09.00 Registration and refreshments

09.30 Chair's introduction

09.45 Commercial law update

Recent cases on contract interpretation and variation

Indemnity, exclusion and limitation of liability what's new?

Current status of good faith'

Current trends in dispute resolution clauses

10.45 Refreshments

11.00 Company law update

Companies Act 2006

Directors duties and liabilities

Corporate Governance Code

Insolvency, administration and the new compensation orders

Small Business, Enterprise and Employment Act 2015

Recent case law and its implications

12.00 Intellectual property law update

Trade marks: a review of recent cases and Brexit advice for brand owners

Designs and copyright: a summary of latest case law and its implications

The Trade Secrets Directive: best practice

Patents and the European Unified Patent Court

12.45 Lunch

13.45 Data protection and privacy law update

GDPR and the new Data Protection Act

New policies and procedures

Demonstrating compliance

Data breaches and consequences

Latest updates

14.30 Employment law update

Discrimination law

Gender pay gap

GDPR from an employment law and HR perspective

Recent case law and its implications

15.15 Refreshments

15.30 Competition law update

Recent trends in enforcement by the CMA

The digital market and big data

Recent cases on abuse of a dominant position

Legal professional privilege

16.15 The impact of Brexit

Trade in goods

Managing supply chain

Trade in services

Customs issues

Relationship between the EU and UK

Impact on specific legal areas including:

Competition law

Immigration

Company law

17.00 Final questions

17.15 Close of course

