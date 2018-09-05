Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] announces today the appointment of a leadership team at the Groupe level in Russia as part of the ongoing implementation of its country model.

Sergey Beloglazov, currently Chief Executive Officer of Publicis Media Russia has been appointed as Chairman of the management board of Publicis Groupe Russia. Vladimir Tkachev, currently Chief Executive Officer of Publicis Communications Russia, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Publicis Groupe Russia. Both of them will report directly to Jarek Ziebinski, Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Groupe Northern Central Europe.

In his role as CEO of Publicis Groupe Russia, Vladimir Tkachev will be responsible for the country's P&L, management of all operations and teams as well as delivering on the Power of One synergies across Publicis Groupe in Russia. Sergey Beloglazov will be responsible for the strategic direction of the business. As Chairman of the Publicis Groupe Russia's management board, Beloglazov will ensure collaboration and relevant support and will also be responsible for key relationships with clients, suppliers and within Publicis Groupe.

The Publicis Groupe Russia management board will include Elena Vishtak, currently Chief Financial Officer, Publicis Media Russia, as Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Chalmers, currently Chief Operating Officer, Publicis Media Russia, as Chief Media Officer; Tatiana Maslova, currently Chief Operating Officer, Publicis Communications Russia, as Chief Operating Officer; Natalia Isakovskaya, Chief Talent Officer, Publicis Media Russia as Chief Talent Officer; Elena Klimenko, currently Chief Innovation Officer, Publicis Media Russia, as Chief Transformation & Innovation Officer and Alexandra Gorbonos, currently Chief Trading Officer, Publicis Media Russia as Chief Trading Officer.

Together, Vladimir Tkachev, Sergey Beloglazov and the Publicis Groupe Russia management board will accelerate the integration of the Groupe's capabilities to deliver greater value to existing clients and win the trust of new ones, to grow and develop existing talents within the Groupe and attract the best talents from the market as well as drive further improvement in its resources management across disciplines and solutions.

Jarek Ziebinski, CEO Publicis Groupe Northern Central Europe said, "This announcement formalizes a collaborative working relationship among Vladimir, Sergey and their teams. From many perspectives, the two teams have long been operating in the spirit of The Power of One. The appointments of Vladimir, Sergey and the management board in their respective new roles aim to drive a deeper level of transformation and integration for Publicis Groupe Russia as well as strengthen the Power of One approach a future-forward operating model to provide clients with end-to-end solutions and flexible access to a diverse set of experts and capabilities. I'm confident that Publicis Groupe Russia, under the new leadership team will scale even greater heights

These appointments follow Publicis Groupe's announcement that it would extend its country model to cover all areas where it is present, appointing leaders across its eight key markets: North America, the United Kingdom, France, DACH (Germany, Switzerland and Austria), Northern Central Europe, Southern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East/Africa, and Latin America.

Publicis Groupe is one of the largest communications groups in Russia with close to 1,000 employees and counts the following agency brands under its umbrella: Leo Burnett, Publicis, Saatchi Saatchi, Mother Tongue, Nurun, Prodigious, ProHealth, Arc, Graphit, MSL, Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449 and Performics.

