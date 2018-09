LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's unemployment for August decreased from both the previous month and a year ago, preliminary data from the government's Employment Service showed Wednesday.



The number of unemployed was 75,920 at the end of August, which was 131 persons or 0.2 percent less than the previous month.



The figure was also 9.4 percent less than a year ago.



