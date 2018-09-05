Breaking Data Corp: Breaking Data Reports 80% Increase in Revenue for the Quarter ending June 30, 2018

Revenue growth fuelled by GIVEMESPORT as it prepares shift towards online gaming and sports betting through GIVEMEBET

TORONTO and LONDON, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking Data Corp. (TSXV:BKD and OTCQX:BKDCF, ("Breaking Data" or the "Company"), owner of GIVEMESPORT, a leading next generation sports media company, announces its eighth consecutive quarter of revenue increases.

The quarterly increase of 80 per cent to $2,621,552 from the $1,456,763 for the three months ended June 30, 2018, comes as the Company gets set to move in to on line gaming through the acquisition of Oryx Gaming ("Oryx"), an international i-Gaming turnkey solution provider.

The completion of the deal will see Breaking Data become Bragg Gaming Group, a group that aims to expand organically and through acquisition to become a next generation gaming company, leveraging the 26M Facebook fans of GIVEMESPORT.

As part of the strategic shift towards online gaming, the Company is to launch GIVEMEBET, a new online sports betting brand, that will complement GIVEMESPORT'S leading position in digital sports publishing.

This quarterly increase in revenue resulted primarily from a sustained increase in traffic to the GIVEMESPORT website over the same quarter last year and a further shift from UK desktop to UK mobile web traffic.

In May alone, GIVEMESPORT generated 42 million visits globally. Additionally, during the quarter, GIVEMESPORT fully integrated its news in to Apple News, gaining millions of new visits.

Nick Thain, CEO of Breaking Data, said: "We are pleased to announce our eighth consecutive quarter of increased revenue. Apple News provides us with an exciting new platform to publish our content on, increasing our audience and diversifying traffic sources at the same time."

Thain continued "This provides a solid foundation for our strategic move into sports betting and gaming that started with our deal with Oryx Gaming, and is now complemented with the soon to be launched GIVEMEBET."

Notes to editors: Breaking Data's fiscal year end is March 31st. The Company's reporting currency is USD and consequently the reported interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statement revenue increase for the 3-month period ended June 30, 2018 is 80% when taking into effect the foreign currency translation from consolidated revenues from all sources, in CAD and GBP to USD. The Company's annual and quarterly financial statements can be found on sedar.com .

About Breaking Data Corp.

www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Breaking Data is a market leader in artificial intelligence services that provides a range of solutions including semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing (NLP). GIVEMESPORT is Breaking Data's flagship application, a leading source of sports news and events that makes use of semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media and distribute the latest sports news to consumers in real-time.

GIVEMESPORT:

www.givemesport.com/

GIVEMESPORT, Breaking Data's wholly owned subsidiary, is a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page for sports in the world, with over 26.1 million fans

