PIMCO Account Management: PIMCO Hires John Studzinski as Managing Director and Vice Chairman of PIMCO in its Executive Office

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world's premier fixed income investment managers, has hired John Studzinski as Managing Director and Vice Chairman of PIMCO in its Executive Office. Mr. Studzinski, who has spent most of his career working in Asia and Europe, brings to PIMCO 30 years of experience as a trusted financial and strategic advisor who has forged deep bonds among the world's leaders in business, finance, government and NGOs. He will be based in PIMCO's New York office and will report to Emmanuel Roman, PIMCO's Chief Executive Officer.

In what is a new role for the firm, Mr. Studzinski will bring to bear his extensive international knowledge and network to help support and advance PIMCO's global strategy as well as serve as a key strategic advisor to many of PIMCO's top clients around the world, including public and private pension funds, corporations, sovereign wealth funds, single-family offices, governments, foundations, and many others. He will work closely with PIMCO's Client Management teams and the firm's senior leadership including Tom Otterbein, Head of PIMCO's Institutional Client Management Group in the Americas, Craig Dawson, Head of PIMCO Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Kim Stafford, Head of PIMCO Asia-Pacific.

"I have known John personally and professionally for 20 years and have huge admiration for his enviable breadth of experience, expertise, integrity, wisdom and relationships. He's a true statesman in the world of global finance," said Mr. Roman. "Offering our clients insightful advice is one of PIMCO's most enduring values. John's unique, powerful perspective and experience -- combined with our outstanding client management leadership and teams -- will prove invaluable as we continue to expand our global business."

"I have long had enormous respect and admiration for PIMCO's investment acumen, steady client focus and the vital role it plays in the world's economy," said Mr. Studzinski. "I am very excited about PIMCO's momentum under Manny and Dan's leadership and look forward to contributing to the firm's continued progress and success."

About John Studzinski

Prior to joining PIMCO, Mr. Studzinski was Vice Chairman, Investor Relations and Business Development and Senior Managing Director of Blackstone Group, overseeing sovereign and institutional investor relationships and advising large, influential pools of family capital on investment strategy. He also served as head of European Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley and Deputy Chairman of Morgan Stanley International and was instrumental in HSBC Group's buildout of its investment banking division, where he was also on the bank's Group Management Board.

In addition to his career in finance, Mr. Studzinski has worked tirelessly in support of humanitarian causes that defend the rights and dignity of every individual. He is Chair of the U.K. Prime Minister's Business Against Modern Slavery initiative, the Co-Founder and Chair of the Arise Foundation, which partners with local networks to stop human trafficking, and is Vice-Chair Emeritus of Human Rights Watch. He is also founder and Chairman of the Genesis Foundation, a U.K.-based charitable foundation that nurtures the careers of outstanding young artists.

Mr. Studzinski also holds the Papal honors of Knight of the Order of St. Gregory and Knight Commander of Saint Sylvester and was named in the 2008 Queen's New Year's Honours List as Commander of the British Empire (CBE) for services to the Arts and Charity.

