

5 September 2018



UPDATE ON ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL



Following the issue of 461,624 shares subscribed for by Link Market Services Trustees Limited, as trustee of the Admiral Group plc Approved Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') at the nominal value of 0.1 pence per ordinary share, the share capital of Admiral Group plc is now 288,202,737 ordinary shares of 0.1p each. The 461,624 shares subscribed for are included within current block listings granted by the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange.



Mark Waters Company Secretary Admiral Group Plc LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Admiral Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0DJ58B02J639R22



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX