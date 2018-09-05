The "Market for Protective Coatings in Italy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides single country consumption estimates in both volume and value for protective coatings, with 2016 as the base year and forecasts to 2021.

Product Coverage

Market Volumes in Metric Tonnes (2011-2021) by:

Resin (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyl/Styrene/VAE, Others)

Application System (Water-based, Solventbased, Powder)

End Use (Civil Engineering, Industrial, Machinery, Power Generation, Shipping Containers)

Protective (On-Shore, Off-Shore)

Type (Anti-corrosive, Intumescent, Protective Layer)

Detailed Prices and Market Values by Type of Resin, Application System, End Use and Type: 2016 and 2015 Average Manufacturers' Selling Price by Product.

Market Shares: 2016 and 2015 Sales Volumes in Metric Tonnes by Company.

Distribution: 2016 Share by Channel (Wholesalers/Merchants, Specialist Retailers, Internet Stores, DIY Retailers, Direct Sales).

Key Topics Covered

1. Italy Coatings Background

1.1 IT Background Overview

1.2 Key Figures

1.3 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

1.3.1/2 Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters

1.3.3/4 Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics Vinyls

1.3.5/6 Imp/Exp: SB Polymers

1.3.7/8 Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics Vinyls

1.3.9/10 Imp/Exp: WB Polymers

1.3.11/1 Imp/Exp: Other Paints Varnishes

2. Foreword Protective Coatings

3. Italy Protective Coatings Overview Distribution

4. Italy Protective Coatings Product Section

4.1 IT Market Overview

4.2 Historical Trends and Forecasts: Protective Coatings

4.3 Prices and Market Values

4.3.1 Prices and Market Values by Application System

4.3.2 Prices and Market Values by Resin Type

4.3.3 Prices and Market Values by End Use

4.3.4 Prices and Market Values by Paint Type

4.4 End Use: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.1 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.2 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.3 On-Shore/Off-Shore: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.4 Paint Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.5 Market Shares: Protective Coatings

4.6 Distribution: Protective Coatings

